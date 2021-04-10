Marion Ill. police searching for home invasion suspect

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Illinois Police Department is searching for a home invasion suspect.
The incident occurred on April 3, around 3:30 p.m. near N. Granite St. and W. Stockton St.
Officers spoke with a woman who stated she saw a knife wielding man enter her home threw an open window.
He threaten the victim, and hurt her.
She did not need hospitalization.
Anyone with information should contact the Marion PD Investigative Unit Monday thru Friday 8am-6pm at (618) 993-2124.
