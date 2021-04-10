FIRST ALERT: Windy and cool with a chance of showers

(KFVS) - Today will be windy, cooler and a bit unsettled.
A few showers and even a thundershower will still be possible for the first part of the day, but overall rain chances will be decreasing and pushing off to the east, and in fact we’ll likely have some sunshine as we get into the afternoon.
But it will be blustery and cool, with highs in the 60s and west winds of about 15 to 30 mph.
Tonight will be breezy and cooler, with some clouds and even a bit of rain possible in northern sections of Southern Illinois (near I-64) as the upper low moves by.
Sunday is looking nicer with mostly sunny skies, less wind, and warmer temps.
The week ahead is looking mainly dry, with a few weak passing disturbances.
Highs will be mainly in the 60s, with lows mainly in the 40s.
Our next significant rain chances may not develop until next weekend.
