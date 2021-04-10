First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A strong upper low passing by to our north today will keep our weather windy, cooler and a bit unsettled. A few showers and even a thundershower will still be possible for the first part of the day, but overall rain chances will be decreasing and pushing off to the east...making way for more sunshine by afternoon. But it will be blustery and cool, with highs in the 60s and west winds of about 15 to 35 mph. Tonight will be breezy and cooler, with some clouds and even a bit of rain possible in northern sections (mainly near I-64) of Southern Illinois as the upper low moves by….and then Sunday will be nicer with mostly sunny, breezy and warmer conditions.