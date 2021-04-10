First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A windy but mainly dry afternoon underway as a big upper low spins away to the northeast. Winds will die down after sunset but it will stay breezy at times tonight and through the day Sunday as well. Most of our region should stay dry for the remainder of the weekend, except for the very northern edge of the area which will see more clouds and even a chance of rain…from about Farmington to near Mt. Vernon in Southern Illinois. The best chance of rain overnight looks to be along and north of I-64. Tomorrow will be sunnier and less windy, with slightly warmer daytime temps.
The upcoming work week is actually looking unusually tranquil for mid-April. A couple of weak features could bring clouds and even a slight chance of rain at times, but for the most part it looks to be a dry week with highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s. Northwest flow aloft will keep dew points/humidity on the lower side. A chance of rain may return toward next Friday or Saturday, but even that system is looking pretty weak right now.
