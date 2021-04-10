First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A windy but mainly dry afternoon underway as a big upper low spins away to the northeast. Winds will die down after sunset but it will stay breezy at times tonight and through the day Sunday as well. Most of our region should stay dry for the remainder of the weekend, except for the very northern edge of the area which will see more clouds and even a chance of rain…from about Farmington to near Mt. Vernon in Southern Illinois. The best chance of rain overnight looks to be along and north of I-64. Tomorrow will be sunnier and less windy, with slightly warmer daytime temps.