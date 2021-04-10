Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | April 10, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 12:55 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10.

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 50s
  • Male: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,606 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,758 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 497 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

