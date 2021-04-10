Egyptian Health Dept. reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 10.
White County
- Female: 1 in their 50s
- Male: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,606 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,758 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 497 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
