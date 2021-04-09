What you need to know April 9

Isolated sprinkles are possible in our northern counties this morning.

Most of the Heartland will have sunny skies this morning with wake-up temps in the 40s to 50s.

Southerly winds, with gusts between 20-30 mph, will bring in warm air and push afternoon highs into the upper 70s to low 80s.

There is a chance for isolated pop-up storms this afternoon and continue overnight.

A few strong to severe storms is possible. The main threat will be gusty winds and hail.

Storms and rain will stick around through the first half of Saturday.

Sunday is looking sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.

Cooler air moves in next week.

Afternoon highs will be slightly below average in the mid to low 60s.

