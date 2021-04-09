What you need to know April 9

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 9.
Isolated sprinkles are possible in our northern counties this morning.
Most of the Heartland will have sunny skies this morning with wake-up temps in the 40s to 50s.
Southerly winds, with gusts between 20-30 mph, will bring in warm air and push afternoon highs into the upper 70s to low 80s.
There is a chance for isolated pop-up storms this afternoon and continue overnight.
A few strong to severe storms is possible. The main threat will be gusty winds and hail.
Storms and rain will stick around through the first half of Saturday.
Sunday is looking sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.
Cooler air moves in next week.
Afternoon highs will be slightly below average in the mid to low 60s.
- One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas on Thursday afternoon.
- Authorities on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent said Thursday they believe an active volcano is in danger of erupting and have ordered mandatory evacuations.
- Democrats in Congress are trying to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Joe Biden.
- A new retail sales tax could help solve flooding problems in ditches and streets in Chaffee.
- The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately.
- Weather forecasters are predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year.
- Gov. Pritzker announced that every Illinoisan age 16 or older will be eligible for a vaccine beginning Monday, April 12.
- A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
- Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office said a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.
- A coroner says a Kentucky boy has been fatally shot in an apparent hunting accident.
