Very Warm With Sun This Friday!

The final day of the week and temperatures are in the 40s/50s outside with some cloud cover. Isolated sprinkles are possible especially in our northern counties this morning. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny for most areas. Gusty southerly winds, between 20-30mph at times, will help transport warmer air into the Heartland getting high temperatures up into the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon. There is a chance of an isolated pop-up storms this afternoon, but most convection will enter our southern counties during the late afternoon hours and continue overnight. The Heartland is outlined on the lower end for the potential of a few strong/severe storms. This is definitely possible with the amount of energy that will be in the atmosphere. The main impacts will be gusty winds and hail if a storm does become strong. Activity will weaken heading overnight, but storms and rain will stay around through the first half of Saturday.