Rain and thunderstorms continue overnight, dry by Sunday

Scattered severe storms are possible through the evening hours, with damaging winds and hail possible. Overnight more showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Some areas will wake up to rain early Saturday, but drier weather is expected as we move deeper into the day. A few scattered showers possible in the afternoon on Saturday, but many areas will be dry and windy. Everyone dries out by Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday is looking like the pick day of the weekend, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s with gusty winds. Sunday is looking like the mildest day for the next week. Much of next week we will see highs sitting in the mid 60s.