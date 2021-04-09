Perryville offers new cave tours to public

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville cave tours are back this year, and experts are taking the public on an underground adventure in a new location.
“It’s really neat to see what we have under the county,” Josh Cooper.
Josh Cooper grew up in Perry County. He explained about how his love for caving has grown drastically over the years after touring some.
“Me and my dad did it, and I was like ‘cool’ you know, so I brought my family back the next time and I continued to come back. And I, finally, now am guiding the tours,” Cooper said.
Once you walk about 100 feet into what looks like a sewer, you’ll find the cave.
Cooper will lead nearly a dozen people down to explore it Saturday.
“This is all volunteer work, we don’t get paid by anybody to do this, it’s just out of the passion for caving,” Cooper said.
Perryville Parks and Rec Director, Jim Cadwell said this seasonal activity brings in people from out of town.
“I know the folks that go in they think it’s great, the ones we’re doing right now are beginner classes and we did do some intermediate and advanced and so the people are coming back,” Cadwell said.
The tours cost seven dollars and exploring Streiler City Cave takes about two hours.
“It’s a neat opportunity to get and see a wild cave, we’re somewhat famous for it so if you get a chance, we’d love to show it to you,” Cadwell said.
Registration is closed for Saturday’s tour, but the next one will be the first weekend in May.
Keep in mind if you want to take a tour, you need to be reasonably fit and not claustrophobic.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.