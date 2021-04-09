New technology at military bases aims to prevent injury

When Armes took over the Marine Corps Human Performance Division, he was alarmed at how many Marines – especially women – in Officer Candidate School (OCS) dropped out due to injuries. Armes says, as of 2019, the historical average was a 50% drop at OCS for women, with lower extremity injuries accounting for a large portion of that rate. Armes made it his mission to change that by deploying force plate technology, developed by Sparta Science.