More than 4,000 new coronavirus cases announced in Illinois
By Clayton Hester | April 9, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 12:39 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois today, as reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

21 additional deaths have also been reported.

As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases, including 21,476 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The new cases include:

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

Henry County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Menard County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Whiteside County: 2 males 60s

For further information, call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

