More than 4,000 new coronavirus cases announced in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 4,004 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois today, as reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
21 additional deaths have also been reported.
As of Friday, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,273,200 cases, including 21,476 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The new cases include:
Cook County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
Crawford County: 1 male 70s
Henry County: 1 male 80s
Jackson County: 1 male 60s
Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s
Lake County: 1 male 70s
Madison County: 1 male 60s
Menard County: 1 male 80s
Rock Island County: 1 male 60s
Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
Whiteside County: 2 males 60s
For further information, call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.