Metropolis police search for suspects after shoot out, crash

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Metropolis police are searching for suspects after a late night shoot out ended in a crash on April 8.
According to the Metropolis Chief of Police, Harry Masse, little is known at this time, but police believe that two cars were shooting at each other on Ferry Street around 10:18 p.m.
Afterwards, while the cars were fleeing the scene, one car crashed into a local restaurant, Cordavino’s.
Anyone with information should contact the Metropolis Police Department at (618) 524-2310.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.