Heartland sees chlorine demand increase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warmer weather means more folks are looking forward to their backyard pools, but if you use chlorine, it may be hard to come by. As far as price, expect to pay as much as 20 percent more this summer.
Adam Farmer, the co-owner of Farmers Pool and Spa, said the reason for the chlorine shortage is not only higher demand, but also a fire destroyed the Biolab chlorine factory in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“We’ve already seen the effects with the increasing in prices,” said Farmer.
Robert Shanahan, the Aquatic Supervisor at Cape Splash, said that he received a call from his chemical supplies letting him know that the cost of chlorine will increase.
“With all of the cost rising they are definitely going to have to increase the chlorine price for us,” said Farmer.
It’s not just the city that is experiencing the chlorine shortage, but homeowners are running into the same problem as they start opening their pools.
“Come July we will see an increase in chlorine at both pools,” said Shanahan.
One factory produced nearly half of the country’s chlorine tablets. Rebuilding the supply could last months.
“I’ve heard that it could last another year or two years but we’ll just have to wait to see what happens.” Farmer said he is hopeful that they’ve ordered enough products to meet local customer demand.
Farmer said with the chlorine shortage at the spa, they are trying to accommodate the customers and have actually increased their orders.
