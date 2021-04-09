First Alert Friday Forecast

Yet another potent upper system will spin over the area tonight and Saturday with another round of showers and storms likely. SPC is forecasting a severe weather outbreak this afternoon and tonight across the lower Mississippi Valley; once again we’ll be on the northern edge of this with a smaller chance of severe storms. Otherwise it will be warmer today, with afternoon highs near 80°. Storm chances look to hold off until late this afternoon or evening, but then showers and storms look more numerous overnight and into tomorrow. The best chance of rain Saturday looks to be earlier in the day, with drier and breezy conditions by afternoon. Sunday should be quieter, warmer and less breezy with afternoon highs back in the low 70s.