Endangered Silver Alert canceled for Ironton, Mo. man

Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing Ironton, Mo. man
By Marsha Heller | April 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 5:18 PM

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a Ironton man, he was found safe.

Chester Bradley, 88, was reported missing on Friday, April 9.

Authorities said Bradley left his home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and could be traveling to a unknown casino in the St. Louis area.

Bradley’s vehicle, a red 2012 GMC Canyon with a disabled Missouri plate, 0HJ80, was last seen westbound on Highway 72 heading into Ironton.

The sheriff’s office said Bradley suffers from dementia.

Bradley was described as a 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, bald head with blue eyes and white stubble in his beard.

