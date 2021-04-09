Endangered Silver Alert canceled for Ironton, Mo. man

IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a Ironton man, he was found safe.
Chester Bradley, 88, was reported missing on Friday, April 9.
Authorities said Bradley left his home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and could be traveling to a unknown casino in the St. Louis area.
Bradley’s vehicle, a red 2012 GMC Canyon with a disabled Missouri plate, 0HJ80, was last seen westbound on Highway 72 heading into Ironton.
The sheriff’s office said Bradley suffers from dementia.
Bradley was described as a 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, bald head with blue eyes and white stubble in his beard.
