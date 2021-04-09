Chaffee man killed in 2-vehicle crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday morning, April 8.
The crash happened at 7:10 a.m. at the intersection of Route N and Route U, approximately four miles west of Delta.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 17-year-old driver of an SUV failed to yield to a car and the car hit the SUV.
The driver of the car, 67-year-old Alfred P. Friga, of Chaffee, was killed in the crash.
The teen was not hurt.
Both vehicle sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.
MSHP reported that Friga was not wearing a seat belt.
