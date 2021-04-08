What you need to know April 8

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 8.
Today will be breezy and cooler across the Heartland.
Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50s.
Most areas will see some sun starting off the day, but clouds will stick around our northern counties. A sprinkle or two is possible.
Winds will once again continue to gusts up to 30mph.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.
Friday will warm up with temperatures back into the upper 70s.
Afternoon storms are possible, but more likely during the evening hours.
An isolated storm could be strong.
Storms and rain will continue into Saturday.
Most of Saturday afternoon is looking to be on the wet side.
Sunshine returns on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s.
Next week there is on and off chances for showers and it will be cooler too, highs will be in the lower 60s at times.
- President Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.
- The St. Louis Cardinals will open their 2021 home schedule against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 8.
- A judge found Anthony Sinks guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to a deadly shooting at Hardee’s in Cape Girardeau.
- Some people are considering laminating their vaccination cards, but there are a few things to consider first.
- Police are searching for a driver that damaged a cemetery sign in Perry County, Illinois.
- A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a huge drug bust Monday during a traffic stop in Saline County.
- Texas child welfare officials said Wednesday they received three reports alleging abuse and neglect at a San Antonio coliseum that is holding more than 1,600 immigrant teenagers who crossed the southern border.
- The EU’s drug regulator says it has found a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare clotting disorder but said that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.
- Most Americans who have received stimulus checks are putting them into their savings accounts, instead of spending them right away.
- The American Duchess is scheduled to dock on the Cape Girardeau riverfront around noon today, for the first time in more than a year.
- Fast-food restaurants across the Heartland say they are experiencing a shortage of willing workers.
- The family of “Jungle” Jack Hanna announced on Wednesday he has been diagnosed with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease.
- Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph — nearly twice the posted speed limit — on a downhill stretch of road when he lost control of an SUV and crashed in a wreck that seriously injured the golf superstar, authorities said Wednesday.
- A new study finds that one in three people who had COVID-19 may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms.
- Two Louisville parents are charged with felony child abuse after officers and a forensic nurse discovered their newborn child had at least five broken bones, including those in both legs.
