What you need to know April 8
Baseball is back at Busch Stadium. Today the Cardinals take on the Brewers for their 2021 home opener. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Marsha Heller | April 8, 2021 at 3:15 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 3:15 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, April 8.

First Alert Weather

Today will be breezy and cooler across the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50s.

Most areas will see some sun starting off the day, but clouds will stick around our northern counties. A sprinkle or two is possible.

Winds will once again continue to gusts up to 30mph.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Friday will warm up with temperatures back into the upper 70s.

Afternoon storms are possible, but more likely during the evening hours.

An isolated storm could be strong.

Storms and rain will continue into Saturday.

Most of Saturday afternoon is looking to be on the wet side.

Sunshine returns on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s.

Next week there is on and off chances for showers and it will be cooler too, highs will be in the lower 60s at times.

