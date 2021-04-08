Gov. Pritzker announces vaccines available to all Illinoisans 16 and older on Monday

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts in Illinois on Thursday, April 8.
The update was held in Chicago at 10 a.m. at the Forest Park vaccination site.
In his briefing, Gov. Pritzker announced that every Illinoisan age 16 or older will be eligible for a vaccine beginning Monday, April 12.
More than 80 counties have already opened eligibility to all residents age 16 and over.
There are 101 counties in Illinois.
According to Pritzker’s office, to date, 73 percent of Illinois seniors and 42 percent of Illinoisans age 16 and over have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. One quarter of the 16 and over population is fully vaccinated.
“Our fight to stay safe and protect ourselves isn’t over, but with each day and each dose, we move closer and closer to putting this pandemic to an end,” said Pritzker.
Currently, there are more than 1,000 vaccination sites across Illinois, with 20 state-supported mas vaccination locations.
Information about locations and appointments can be found here.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), a record number of vaccine doses, 154,201, was administered on Wednesday.
A total of 6,707,183 shots have been given in Illinois as of last midnight.
Illinois is scheduled to deliver more than 250,000 doses next week.
IDPH reported 3,739 new COVID-19 cases and 34 additional deaths on Thursday.
A total of 1,269,196 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21,457 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,798 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state. Of these patients, 351 were in the ICU and 151 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 1-7, 2021 is 4.8 percent.
At least 20,916,192 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois.
