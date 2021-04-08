Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois hosts 14 resident camp sessions, 12 day camps

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced it will be offering 14 resident camp sessions and 12 day camps throughout this summer.
Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.
DuBois Center – DuBois, Ill.
- Unicorns and Narwhals
- Avoid another mundane summer and spend it living like these mystical horned creatures.
- Grades 2-5
- June 13-16 (registration deadline: May 24)
- $365
- Tail Talk
- Experience everything about horses from head to tail and enjoy riding once a day (weather permitting).
- Grades 4-12
- June 13-18 (registration deadline: May 24)
- $540
Camp Ondessonk – Ozark, Ill.
- Girls Week
- This rustic high adventure camp will have everything from horses to riflery to kayaking – and so much more!
- Grades 4-12
- June 27 – July 3 (registration deadline: May 30)
- $550
- CIT I and CIT II
- Explore the pathway to camp leadership.
- Grades 9-12
- June 27 – July 3 (registration deadline: May 31)
- $550
- Shawnee Adventures
- Horseback riding, paddling, and rock climbing are part of this ultimate adventure.
- Grades 6-12
- July 11-15 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $560
Touch of Nature Environmental Center – Makanda, Ill.
- Oh the Places We’ll Go!
- Try new things on land, water, and forest along with all the fun traditional camp activities.
- Grades 2-3
- July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $315
- Camp’s Got Talent
- Explore our camp activities and maybe get the Golden Buzzer – winning a spot at our campfire line-up!
- Grades 4-5
- July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $315
- Going Green
- Live in a solar cabin while learning about sustainability and having fun in the great outdoors.
- Grades 6-12
- July 21-24 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $315
- CIT I and CIT II
- Explore the pathway to camp leadership.
- Grades 9-12
- July 21-24 OR July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $315
- Enchanted Forest
- Join us for a magical time full of unicorns, mermaids, and enchanted forests.
- Grades 2-3
- July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $315
- Arrr You Ready Girl Scouts?
- Paddle the lake in search of pirate’s booty and hunt down the illustrious whale of Little Grassy Lake.
- Grades 4-5
- July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $315
- Apocalyptic Adventure
- Climb sandstone bluffs and paddle out to cliff jump as we leave no woman behind in our pursuit of exploration.
- Grades 6-12
- July 25-28 (registration deadline: June 21)
- $345
Little Grassy Lake Campground – Makanda, Ill.
- Expedition River
- Join us as we paddle down the 11 Point River for 3 nights of sleeping on breathtaking gravel bars.
- Grades 6-12
- August 4-7 (registration deadline: July 12)
- $350
Camp Wassatoga - Effingham, Ill.
- Camp Wassatoga Olympics for Daisies and Brownies
- Sponsored by Service Unit 511 – Effingham County
- Grades 1-3
- June 7-8, 9a-3p (registration deadline: May 21)
- $25
- Camp Wassatoga Olympics for Juniors and Cadettes
- Sponsored by Service Unit 511 – Effingham County
- Grades 4-8
- June 9-11, 9a-3p (registration deadline: May 21)
- $30
Silver Lake Park – Highland, Ill.
- Muggles, Magic and Mayhem
- Sponsored by Service Unit 110 - Highland
- Grades 1-12
- June 7-11, 6-9p (registration deadline: April 30)
- $55
Camp Torqua – Edwardsville, Ill.
- Adventure Awaits
- Sponsored by Service Unit 111 - Collinsville
- Grades 1-5
- June 7-11, 9:30a-2:30p (registration deadline: May 3)
- $79 (older girls working on PA/CIT cost is $25)
- Mini STEM Camp
- Grades 1-3
- June 17-18, 9a-3p (registration deadline: May 31)
- $55
- STEM Camp IX: Bring on the Sunshine!
- Grades 4-12
- June 21-25, 9a-4p (registration deadline: May 31)
- $110
American Legion Post 58, Freedom Farms – Freeburg, Ill.
- Pioneer Days
- Sponsored by Service Unit 207- Belleville/Swansea
- Grades 1-12
- June 14-18, 9a-3:30p (registration deadline: May 24)
- $60 (older girls with PA/CIT cost is $15)
Little Grassy Lake Campground & Marina – Makanda, Ill.
- In, On, Near the Water!
- Grades 5-8
- June 21-24, 9:30a-2p (registration deadline: May 17)
- $110
Konarcik Park – Waterloo, Ill.
- Mad Scientist
- Sponsored by Service Unit 211 - Waterloo
- Grades 1-12
- June 21-25, 9a-4p (registration deadline: May 17)
- $40 (older girls camp aides cost is $0)
Girl Scout Little House – Mt. Vernon, Ill.
- Camp Happy Holidays
- Sponsored by Service Unit 30 – Jefferson County
- Grades 1-5
- July 14-16, 4-8p (registration deadline: June 14)
- $40 ($12 for girls grades 6-8 with prior PA Training and need hours to earn PA pin)
Centralia Foundation Park – Centralia, Ill.
- Classic Day Camp
- Sponsored by Service Unit 09 - Centralia
- Grades 1-12
- July 19-23, 9a-12p (registration deadline: July 12)
- $30
Virtual
- A Virtual Mystery Day Camp
- Grades 1-12
- July 5-8, 2-3p (registration deadline: June 7)
- $25 (plus $10 if you would prefer your kit shipped instead of picking up)
