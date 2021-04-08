First Alert Thursday Outlook

An upper low will be passing by to our north today and tonight….keeping our weather a bit unsettled. A bit of a dry slot today will result in some sunshine early, but clouds and even isolated showers will move in from the west this afternoon and evening. Otherwise it will be breezy and cooler (and less humid) with highs ranging from the low 60s north to the upper 60s south. Tonight will be cool and dry. By tomorrow afternoon another disturbance will pull warmer and more unstable air back in from the southwest, resulting in another round of showers and storms from late tomorrow through Saturday morning. An isolated severe storm looks possible especially in far SE MO and NW Tennessee late tomorrow.