First Alert: Breezy, cooler afternoon

(KFVS) - Friday will warm up with temperatures back into the upper 70s.
Afternoon storms are possible, but more likely during the evening hours.
An isolated storm could be strong.
Storms and rain will continue into Saturday.
Most of Saturday afternoon is looking to be on the wet side.
Sunshine returns on Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the low 70s.
Next week is currently looking mainly dry and quiet, with highs in the low 70s early in the week and a slight cooling trend later.
