Cool tonight. A chance of storms late tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a lot of cloud cover across most of the area with breezy conditions and this helped keep temperatures much cooler today than we saw yesterday. Temperatures this evening will remain cool but the winds will begin to relax late. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday will start off mostly sunny and this will allow temperatures to rise rapidly throughout the day. We will also see a warm front surge north into our area. During the late afternoon hours a few isolated thunderstorms will likely develop. A few of these could become quite strong with large hail and gusty winds, mainly across the southern half of the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.