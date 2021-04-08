Breezy Winds Continue Today

Thursday morning showers can still linger in our eastern counties but will continue to move out. Most areas will see some sun starting off the day. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 40s to 50s. Due to the main low-pressure off to the north, clouds will recirculate around it and bring northern areas of the Heartland more clouds by the afternoon. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Winds will once again continue to gusts up to 30mph. High temperature will be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.
A rather large warm up in temperatures back into the upper 70s on Friday. We will monitor the afternoon for the potential of storms to develop. Some models don’t bring storms in until the evening. An isolated storm could be strong. Storms and rain will continue into Saturday. More of Saturday afternoon is looking to be on the wet side. However, Sunday looks great with sun and the low 70s.
On and off chances for showers next week as a due to a few cut-off low pressure systems. It will be cooler too in the lower 60s at times.
-Lisa
