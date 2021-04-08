Breezy Winds Continue Today

Thursday morning showers can still linger in our eastern counties but will continue to move out. Most areas will see some sun starting off the day. Temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 40s to 50s. Due to the main low-pressure off to the north, clouds will recirculate around it and bring northern areas of the Heartland more clouds by the afternoon. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Winds will once again continue to gusts up to 30mph. High temperature will be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.