American Duchess docks at Cape Girardeau riverfront

”I do have to compliment the cruise lines because they are trying to make sure they are taking care of not only their patrons on the cruise lines, but also the city, so they are not going to be recommending that they do self-exploration, you know where they get off and go wherever they want,” said Newbern. “They are going to ask them stay close to the riverfront and stay in their own little pods of groups that they are getting on and off with.”