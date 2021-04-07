Woman arrested for stabbing woman in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was flown to a St. Louis hospital after being stabbed in Perryville on Monday night, April 5.
Perryville Police were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing.
The victim told officers that she had gone to a friend’s house on the 1000 block of Reddick to return some Easter items when a woman hiding a vehicle behind the home jumped out, opened the passenger side door and started stabbing her multiple times.
The victim said she was able to kick the hand of the suspect.
This action caused the suspect to stab herself in the leg and to step back from the vehicle.
The driver took off from the home and called for help.
The victim was then flown to a St. Louis hospital in stable condition.
Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jodi A. Kennedy.
Officer found on the 1000 block of Reddick, took her into custody and then transported her to an area hospital for treatment of her wound.
Kennedy was later booked into the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on an outstanding warrant and the following charges: assault first degree or attempt-serious physical injury or special victim and armed criminal action.
The victim and a witness told police that Kennedy had made threats to stab the victim within the past week
