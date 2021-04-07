What you need to know April 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 7.

First Alert Weather

This morning is starting off very warm in the 60s with light southerly winds.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning hours.

An isolated shower or a few sprinkles are possible.

Rain and storms arrive this afternoon.

A few storms could be strong or severe.

The main threat is for damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

Expect heavy rain early in the evening as storms move through the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with gusty southerly winds up to 30 mph.

Rain will move out after midnight once the cold front moves through the region.

Clouds will start to clear by Thursday morning.

Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday will be very windy with gusts between 30-35 mph.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

A weak front could bring a few storms and rain late Friday night into Saturday.

The rest of the weekend is looing nice with more sunshine and highs in the 70s.

