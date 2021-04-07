What you need to know April 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 7.
This morning is starting off very warm in the 60s with light southerly winds.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning hours.
An isolated shower or a few sprinkles are possible.
Rain and storms arrive this afternoon.
A few storms could be strong or severe.
The main threat is for damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Expect heavy rain early in the evening as storms move through the Heartland.
Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with gusty southerly winds up to 30 mph.
Rain will move out after midnight once the cold front moves through the region.
Clouds will start to clear by Thursday morning.
Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Thursday will be very windy with gusts between 30-35 mph.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.
A weak front could bring a few storms and rain late Friday night into Saturday.
The rest of the weekend is looing nice with more sunshine and highs in the 70s.
- Two people were killed and six others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Sikeston on Tuesday night, April 6.
- A man, Poplar Bluff Police called a suspect in a deadly shooting, turned himself in on Tuesday evening, April 6.
- Voters turned out at the polls on Tuesday, April 6 for the municipal elections in Missouri and Illinois. Results can be found here.
- The State Department says the Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights record.
- The ongoing pandemic highlighted the importance of county health centers, their role in public health and created more public engagement the in April 6 Municipal Elections.
- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting the state’s first confirmed case of the South African COVID-19 variant.
- Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots.
- A fire that destroyed the old Broadway theatre in Cape Girardeau on March 31 is also causing issues for neighboring business owners.
- A mandatory evacuation order near a leaking Florida wastewater reservoir that affected more than 300 homes and additional businesses was lifted Tuesday as officials said the situation was under control.
- Arkansas becomes the first state to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth.
- A ketchup shortage is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains in the U.S.
- Vistra and its subsidiary, Electric Energy, Inc., has announced that the Joppa Power Plant will be retired by Sept. 1, 2022, which is three years earlier than first planned.
- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday “it’s quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically, intensifying his warnings for big business to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Biden’s infrastructure package and other defining issues.
