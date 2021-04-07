Warm Morning With Increasing Clouds

Even warmer morning temperatures in the 60s with light southerly winds. Clouds will continue to increase through the morning hours. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. The main round of rain and storms arrive this afternoon. A few storms could be strong or even severe. Damaging winds look to be our primary concern. However, we will still monitor storms for hail and rotation that could cause a tornado although these risks are on the lower end. Expect heavy rain during the early evening as it moves through. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s again with gusty southerly winds up to 30mph.