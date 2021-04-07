Warm Morning With Increasing Clouds

Even warmer morning temperatures in the 60s with light southerly winds. Clouds will continue to increase through the morning hours. An isolated shower or a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. The main round of rain and storms arrive this afternoon. A few storms could be strong or even severe. Damaging winds look to be our primary concern. However, we will still monitor storms for hail and rotation that could cause a tornado although these risks are on the lower end. Expect heavy rain during the early evening as it moves through. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s again with gusty southerly winds up to 30mph.
Once the cold front moves through tonight, the rain will move out after midnight. Clouds will start to clear by Thursday morning with low temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. It will be another very windy day with gusts between 30-35mph.
Another weak front could bring a few storms and rain late Friday night into Saturday. Most of the weekend otherwise is looking nice with more sunshine late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures climb back into the 70s.
-Lisa
