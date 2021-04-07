Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Jackson County, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department announced that both mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Carbondale will accept walk-ins.
All Illinois residents, ages 16 and older, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the Banterra Center and Carbondale Civic Center.
Walk-in will be accepted at both locations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
A first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for walk-ins.
Those wanting their second Pfizer dose should be sure it has been at least 21 days since their first dose and to bring their vaccination card.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child 16 or 17 years-old.
Appointments are still being accepted and can be booked here.
“All of the eligibility barriers have been removed, so any Illinois resident 16 and older can be vaccinated,” said Health Department Administrator Bart Hagston. “With our easy-to-use online appointments, assistance available by calling 618-684-3143 or by walking in, we make things simple.”
Those wanting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine can make appointments for Saturday, April 10, at either Carbondale location.
Vaccinations are free. No insurance information will be collected.
