Strong storms possible this evening. Cooler and Breezy tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are monitoring strong to possibly severe storms this evening as they move across the Heartland. The greatest threat will be from Gusty winds and small hail. The tornado threat at this time is pretty low, but it is not zero. These storms will weaken as they move across the Mississippi River later tonight. Temperatures will drop behind our cold front after midnight. Lows will range from the middle to upper 40s far west to the middle and upper 50s far east.
Thursday will be breezy and cooler across the Heartland. We will see clouds for much of the day across our northern counties with even a sprinkle or two possible. Across our southern counties we will see a few clouds but mostly sunny skies will be likely int he afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 50s in our far northern counties to near 70 in the southern parts of the Bootheel.
