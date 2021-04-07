SIU’s Camp Little Giant to resume on limited basis

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Camp Little Giant will return in the summer.
SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center canceled the events in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Camp Little Giant will return on a smaller scale, offering two day camps in July that will implement special safety precautions, including social distancing.
- Dyna Camp - July 5-9 - This is for ages 8-17 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit disorder. It includes hiking, canoeing, kayaking, archery, arts and crafts, games and other activities. Campers will need to be comfortable following directions, taking care of their personal needs and managing independently for briefing time periods.
- Traditions Camp - July 12-16 - This camp is for ages 8-19 who have cognitive developmental or physical disabilities. Activities will include canoeing, games, archery, arts and crafts and therapeutic drumming. Participants must be able to eat, dress and handle other needs with minimal assistance.
It’s the first university-affiliated camp for children and adults with differing abilities.
The camp sessions will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and include lunch.
Camp Little Giant takes place at 1206 Touch of Nature Road, about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.
The camper-to-staff ratio is 4-to-1 for each camp.
Drop-off for the campers is a half-hour before the start of each session and pickup is during the half-hour after each camp day ends.
You can register online by clicking here. The registration deadline is two weeks before the start of each camp. However, space is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The cost is $400 per camp session.
For those with financial needs, camperships of up to $400 per camper are available. You can email tonec@siu.edu for more information.
