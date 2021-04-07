Sen. Blunt in Cape Girardeau to talk about vaccines, reopening schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, April 7.
Sen. Blunt was at Cape Central High School for a roundtable discussion on COVID-19 vaccines and reopening schools.
He had high praise for Cape Girardeau schools.
“I think almost every parent that had kids at home this year instead of in school is a big believer in in-person learning,” Sen. Blunt said. “I think it makes a big difference. You can learn more face-to-face. You can get a sense of their interest level and their confusion level or whatever level you need to get. But I think the leadership of the school at Cape inspired a lot of the regional schools to believe they could do this too. So, we had a high propensity of people back in school from almost, almost day one this year in this part of our state. And I think that made a difference to families and made a difference to kids.”
Teachers and staff also told the senator about their success and failures educating during the pandemic.
Nearly 85 percent of the Cape Girardeau School District’s students attended in-percent classes this semester.
Blunt also had a message for Missourians.
“Well, I think we need to be as thoughtful of others as we can, for as long as we can stand,” he said. “One of my message is: get the vaccine.”
Earlier in March, the senator announced he wouldn’t seek a third term.
Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and serves on multiple committees including Senate Rules Committee, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is the the Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor.
