Sen. McConnell visited Paducah, discussed vaccine distribution, COVID-19 relief

By Marsha Heller | April 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 10:12 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) visited Baptist Health Paducah on Wednesday, April 7.

Sen. McConnell discussed vaccine distribution efforts, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other COVID-19-related bills passed last year.

McConnell’s visit in Paducah was part of a statewide tour.

In the past seven days he has stopped in Owensboro, Lexington, Louisville and Hazard.

According to the senator’s office, Kentucky received nearly $87 million in federal funding in January to help the state administer vaccine shots.

