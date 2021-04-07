Sen. McConnell visited Paducah, discussed vaccine distribution, COVID-19 relief

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) visited Baptist Health Paducah on Wednesday, April 7.
Sen. McConnell discussed vaccine distribution efforts, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other COVID-19-related bills passed last year.
McConnell’s visit in Paducah was part of a statewide tour.
In the past seven days he has stopped in Owensboro, Lexington, Louisville and Hazard.
According to the senator’s office, Kentucky received nearly $87 million in federal funding in January to help the state administer vaccine shots.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.