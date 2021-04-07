Saluki football to host Southeastern Louisiana on April 17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - After the last two regular-season opponents opted out, Southern Illinois added Southeastern Louisiana to its spring schedule.
The No. 16-ranked Salukis will host the No. 19-ranked Lions on Saturday, April 17 at noon at Saluki Stadium.
The game replaces the Western Illinois contest, which was originally scheduled for April 19, until the Leathernecks opted out of their season.
Those who bought a single-game ticket to the Western Illinois game can use it for the Southeastern Louisiana game or request a refund. A limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday at 9 a.m.
SIU Head Coach Nick Hill said the game came together after Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Frank Scelfo reached out, upon seeing Hill’s comments Monday about teams opting out.
“I’m super thankful for coaches like Coach Scelfo,” Hill said. “He told me he really appreciated my statement, and that he felt the same way. They feel like they’re a playoff team too, so this game is a great opportunity to showcase two outstanding football programs that love to play football.”
The game takes place the day before the selection committee announces the field for the 16-team FCS Playoffs.
Southeastern Louisiana is located in Hammond, Louisiana and is a member of the Southland Conference.
The game will mark the first meeting between the schools.
The Salukis are 7-6 all-time against Southland Conference opponents. The last time SIU played a Southland school was a 24-12 victory over Central Arkansas in 1996.
