Redhawks to host 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will host the 2021 USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate National Championships April 10-11.
This is the first time the Redhawks will host the Championships.
Team finals and the all-around competition will be held April 10, while event finals will take place on April 11.
All seating will be reserved seating with social distancing provided between seating groups. Fans must sit in their assigned seat listed on their ticket.
Face coverings are also required inside the Show Me Center.
The two-day Championships will feature gymnasts from five Division I, Division II and Division III colleges and universities and will determine the national team, all-around and individual event champions and medalists.
These teams include: Centenary College, Lindenwood University, Texas Woman’s University, the United States Air Force Academy and SEMO.
Lindenwood won the 2019 National Championship in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
The 2020 Championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
