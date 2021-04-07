Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports nearly 4K new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,790 new cases of COVID-19, including 28 additional deaths, on Wednesday, April 7.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,265,457 cases, including 21,423 deaths.
A total of 20,818,451 tests have been performed in the state.
As of Tuesday night, 1,710 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 353 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 31-April 6 was 4.6 percent.
According to IDPH, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois was 8,423,845.
This number includes doses allocated for the for the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, which effectively has ended.
A total of 6,552,982 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,302 doses.
On Tuesday, 139,724 doses were reported administered in the state.
