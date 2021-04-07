Help wanted in restaurants across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many local fast-food restaurants across the Heartland are asking you to lend them a helping hand.
With “help wanted” plastered on billboards and restaurant signs around town, some businesses are finding it hard to staff up.
In the next few months, a new McDonald’s will be going up on the corner of Mt. Auburn, and Kingshighway.
Unfortunately, they may run into the exact same problem a lot of established restaurants are facing throughout the city, and that’s a shortage of willing workers.
“It’s just a tight market right now, I think it’s probably a blip. I don’t think it’s going to be tight forever,” McDonald’s franchise owner Shannon Davis said.
He said trying to hire new employees in the last month has been challenging.
“I don’t know why, because I think a lot of it has to do with COVID checks, has to do with the economy is opening up, people are moving around a little bit more. I think a lot of businesses have been kind of hedging for a while, until they felt like we are getting out of the woods on this. And I think It’s just more demand.”
He said one incentive to taking a job with his company is he’s raised minimum wage.
“We have a program called Archways for Opportunities that pays college tuition,” he said. “We’re all about flexibility, we’re all about working around you and your schedule and your needs.”
This is why he said there is plenty of opportunity for those who want to work.
“We give you transferable soft skills, you can take to any location. Customer service, teamwork, responsibility. It’s a great first job, and it’s a great part-time job,” he said.
The building of the new McDonald’s is still in its infancy.
Workers are busy laying concrete and preparing to put up walls.
Davis said he is sure this McDonald’s will be just as successful as his other ones.
It’s set to open the first week of July; and before it opens, they will be hiring more than 100 employees at the new location.
