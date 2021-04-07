2 dead, multiple seriously injured in head-on crash in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were killed and six others were seriously injured after a head-on crash on Tuesday night, April 6.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Jim McMillen, the crash involved two vehicles, a minivan and a small passenger car. He said there were eight people total in the two vehicles.
They got the call around 5:30 p.m.
He said it happened in the 700 block of S. Main St. at the intersection of Virginia St.
Crews on scene had to cut out several people from the vehicles.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Leslie A. Spears, 36 of Sikeston, was driving a Pontiac G6, crossed the center line and hit the minivan head-on.
Kainan L. Deprow, 27 of Sikeston, was a passenger in Spears’ car.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later passed away.
Spears and a one-year-old passenger were flown to St. Louis hospitals with serious injuries.
Charles A. Jones, 53 of Mounds, Illinois, was a passenger in the minivan.
He died at the scene.
The driver of the minivan, 35-year-old Ruby L. Jones of Mounds and three other passengers, ages 8, 10 and 11, were seriously injured in the crash.
All three of the children were flown to a hospital in St. Louis.
Ruby Jones was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
MSHP reports Seprow, Spears and Jones were not wearing seat belts, both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Crews from New Madrid County, South Scott County Ambulance District, Scott County Rural and DPS also responded to the crash.
