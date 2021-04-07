Cape Health Board position too close to call

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Heath Center Board of Trustees race Tuesday night was decided by one vote unofficially for one candidate.
Candidate Eric Becking edged out Emily Collins for the third and final seat, 1,593 to 1,592.
Supervisor of Elections Allen Seabaugh said that number could change by Friday when they certify the results.
“There are certain things on election day that happens like provisional ballots that we have to add in still,” Seabaugh said. “There are things in the law that we are required to do such as recounting two precincts randomly. So when we do a hand-count versus a machine count there could be a little adjustment there.”
Now a recount is possible if the losing candidate petitions the circuit court and the vote difference must be under one half of one percent after being certified.
The General Municipal Election also had a lower turnout than expected bringing in a low 8.57% of registered voters. Something that could have been the difference between a clear winner if more got out to vote.
“These local elections can come down to very few votes deciding a contest and these local boards have more of an impact on your daily life directly,” Seabaugh said. “So it’s upsetting to see that such a low number of people turned out to vote.”
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.