Cape Girardeau announces 9th annual outdoor sculpture exhibition on Broadway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Public Art Committee of Cape Girardeau will launch the 9th annual public art outdoor sculpture exhibition on Thursday, April 8.
The seven pieces will be placed along the Broadway Corridor for one year. They include:
- Noah Kirby - St. Louis
- Deanna Hoffman - Cape Girardeau
- Bryce Robinson - St. Louis
- Nathan Pierce - Cape Girardeau
- Brigit Ciskowski - St. Louis
- Daniel Perry - Waterloo, Iowa
- Nick Hurst - Cape Girardeau
The artwork will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard on the southwest corner of the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Street.
The reception will be open to the public. Masks are required.
Funding for the exhibit was provided by the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the National Endowment for the Arts and Old Town Cape Inc.
Andrew Arvanetes juried the 2021 Cape Girardeau Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit, with input from the Public Art Committee; a group that consists of representatives from the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Old Town Cape Inc., City of Cape Girardeau, Chris Wubbena, Area Head of Sculpure at Southeast Missouri State University and Justin H. Miller, Painting Professor at Southeast Missouri State University.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.