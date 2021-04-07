Cape Central teacher reflects on what the school year was like during the pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the school year coming to an end, Jennifer Criblez, a teacher at Cape Central High School, explained what the school year was like during the pandemic.
“It was a unique year, one unlike any other,” said Criblez.
There were several challenges that the students and faculty faced throughout the year, but that did not stop them from taking every opportunity that came knocking their way.
“The great thing about the school year and the school district is that it provided us with opportunities to try new things.”
Criblez said teachers, faculty and staff had plenty of opportunities to get to know the students a little bit differently.
“This is really an opportunity for them to learn to be successful under certain conditions that they haven’t been exposed to in the past,” said Criblez.
She said the athletic director and the administration made every possible effort for students to take part in activities. The administration is working hard so that seniors can take part in prom and many other activities.
“I hope that they take away how much their teachers really cared about them and really wanted to make sure that this year happened for them,” said Criblez.
