Strong storms possible tomorrow for parts of the Heartland.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with gusty southwesterly winds. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s with winds gusting up to 30MPH at times. During the late afternoon hours scattered storms will develop to our west and spread across the Heartland. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the main threats being damaging wind gusts. The greatest threat for seeing strong to severe storms will be across our western counties. As the storms move east during the evening hours, the amount of energy available for storms will diminishing allowing to storms to weaken. However, a strong storms or two will be possible in our eastern counties as well during the late evening hours.