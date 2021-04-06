$20M and 15 years later: Cape Girardeau river wall improvement proj. complete, celebration Wed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating the completion of the river wall improvement projects on April 14.
The event will be 11 a.m. by the river wall and Merriwether Pump Station.
The projects were over 15 years and cost a total of $20 million.
They included rock berm stabilization on the existing retaining wall, floodwall joint repairs, toe-drain replacement, soil stabilization and closure gate seal replacement, two renovated pump stations and miscellaneous structural and culvert work.
- Rock Berm Work Phase 1 - Placement of rip rap along river bank from Merriwether Pump Station to South Railroad Gate. Construction work began in 2009.
- Floodwall Pump Station Rehabilitation - Refurbished existing pumps and motors at both pump stations. Installed all new electrical control systems, including motor control centers, at both pump stations. Construction work began in 2009.
- Floodwall Rehabilitation Phases 1 and 2 - Rehabilitation work on floodwall sections, including cleaning and caulking joints, and wall section reinforcement at certain locations. Drove sheet piling around North Railroad Gate. Replaced seals on the pedestrian gates. Construction work began in 2010.
- Toe Drain Replacement - Removed and replaced 600 feet of toe drain pipe at land side footing of wall. This required the relocation of 1800 feet of rail track by BNSF Railway Company. Construction work had to be completed in 72 hours. Construction work was in August 2016.
- Rock Berm & Culvert Extension - Extended the pipe for the Merriwether Pump Station discharge and completed the placement of rip rap around the Merriwether Pump station outfall area. Construction work began in 2017. Completion of this work was delayed for over two years due to high river stages.
The wall was originally completed in 1964.
In 2008, the ownership, operation, and maintenance of the flood wall and levee system were transferred to the City of Cape Girardeau.
Before that, the North Main Street and Main Street Levee Improvement Districts operated the system.
