Community Partnership of Southeast Mo. proposes tiny home village

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tiny homes could offer big opportunities to Cape Girardeau’s homeless.
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri wants to bring tiny homes to downtown Cape Girardeau.
The group presented its idea to city council on Monday, April 5.
“There is a definitive gap in our community serving, what we consider, our chronic homeless population,” Melissa Stickel said.
Melissa Stickel, with the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, said it’s time to fill that gap with what the homeless really need, which is a permanent place to stay.
“They need help,” said downtown resident Debbie Barnhouse.
She said she often sees the homeless near the river, some even sleeping along the train tracks.
“There is a homeless problem. It’s sad. Sometimes it’s scary,” said Barnhouse.
That’s why the Partnership went to the Cape City Council with a plan to build a tiny home village.
“We would like to build about 15 of these tiny homes right here in the land behind us, we believe that is sufficient number to solve our chronically homeless here in Cape Girardeau,” Stickel said.
The partnership wants to put the tiny homes on 130 South Frederick St. next to FCC Behavioral Health.
“This space in particular would be ideal for our agency to provide that administrative oversight, because our new office is just right around the corner,” she said.
Downtown business owner Robbie Britt said he supports the idea of a tiny village.
“The knowing of where the location is, the fact that we can get people to a place instead of just everywhere, I think that that’s a great start,” said Britt.
Stickel said they hope to bring in mental health and addiction services to meet the needs of the community as well.
Following the Community Partnership’s presentation to the council, members are now gathering more information to make their case.
