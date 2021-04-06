Cardinals announce Opening Day pre-game schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals will open their 2021 home schedule against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, April 8.
The game starts at 3:15 p.m.
The Opening Day pre-game schedule includes:
- 1 p.m.
- Gates Open
- 2021 Cardinals Magnet Schedule: All fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring the 2021 Cardinals schedule, compliments of Budweiser.
- 2:30 p.m.
- Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser Clydesdales
- 2:33 p.m.
- Lou Brock & Bob Gibson tribute
- 2:35 p.m.
- Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers to centerfield batter’s eye
- 2:38 p.m.
- Salute to Mike Shannon from KMOX radio booth
- 2:40 p.m.
- Introduction of Cardinals principal Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr. at home plate
- 2:41 p.m.
- Introduction of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford Motorcade. The players will ride in 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat trucks
- 2:53 p.m.
- Introduction of the Milwaukee Brewers
- 2:57 p.m.
- Moment of Silence
- 2:58 p.m.
- National Anthem performed from centerfield batter’s eye by Dr. Shephali Wulff, an infectious disease specialist with SSM Health in St. Louis
- 3 p.m.
- Cardinals Opening Day video
- 3:02 p.m.
- Ceremonial First Pitch by Cardinals Hall of Fame 3B Scott Rolen to current Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado
- 3:15 p.m.
- First Pitch
Prohibited Items Policy
- Not Permitted - Bags of any size including purses, clutches and wristlets (exceptions for diaper bags with a child and medical bags); backpacks; alcohol; thermoses; coolers; aluminum or glass cans/bottles; commercial camera equipment
- Guests may bring in non-alcoholic beverages in factory-sealed plastic bottles no larger than 2 liters; empty cups/mugs and outside food (guests should consider the club’s bag policy when deciding what food to bring)
- Fans can visit cardinals.com/security for the complete stadium inspection policy and prohibited items list.
2021 Busch Stadium Protocols
Approximately 32 percent of capacity will be allowed to attend games at Busch Stadium. Other policies and protocols for the health and safety of fans, employees and players include:
- Socially-distanced seating - Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of 6-feet between seating pods in all directions.
- Masks required - Masks will be required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.
- Mobile-only ticketing - All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.
- Cashless transactions - Concession stands, kiosks and other retail transactions made in the stadium will be cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options**.** Debit cards will be available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.
- Designated entry gates - Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests will not be permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.
- Bags not permitted - To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags will are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical or diaper bags.
- Hand sanitizer - Hand sanitizer dispensers are widely available throughout the ballpark.
- Staff health screenings - All full-time employees and event staff are subject to health and temperature screenings before entering the stadium.
- Cleaning - Busch Stadium’s HVAC systems have been upgraded by replacing filters in the ballpark to MERV 13 to ensure cleaner air in any enclosed spaces. Electrostatic sprayers and EPA registered disinfectants will continue to be utilized to disinfect rooms and surfaces throughout the ballpark.
Food Service at Busch Stadium
The following changes have been made to food service throughout the stadium to ensure wellness for guests and minimize physical contact:
- Cashless transactions - Concession locations will only accept credit/debit cards and digital wallet payments (e.g. Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay) for payment. Guests can purchase a debit card using cash at all Schnucks Grab ‘N’ Go Markets inside Busch Stadium with no fees. Debit cards are good at any location that accepts credit cards at the ballpark and any retailer outside the stadium.
- Reduced menu - In an effort to reduce transaction times and crowding, menu options have been slimmed down at concession stands. But don’t worry, all of the “Ballpark Favorites” will be available. Specialty menu items are tentatively scheduled to be added back to the menu later this season.
- New P.O.S. system - A new “point of sale” system will allow fans to swipe their own credit or debit cards to finish their concession transactions, allowing staff additional time to get orders to fans faster.
- Grab ‘N’ Go - Additional small Grab ‘N’ Go locations have been added throughout the stadium for fans to quickly purchase snacks and beverages.
- Sipper lids - Sipper lids will replace separate lids and straws for purchased beverages.
- No vendors - Food and beverage vendors will not be present in the seating bowl to start the season.
- Staff protocols - All concession staff will wear masks and associates in point of sale roles with have face shields. Supervisors will be present to ensure safety protocols are being practiced throughout the building.
Additionally, a new large bar featuring full bar service has been added outside Gate 1 along the first base line.
