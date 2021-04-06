Man found guilty of murder in 2018 deadly shooting at Cape Girardeau restaurant

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was found guilty on all counts on Wednesday, April 7 in connection to a deadly shooting at Hardee’s.
A judge found Anthony Sinks guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the shooting on August 1, 2018.
Sinks’ bench trial began on Tuesday.
Police said they found Derwin Simmons lying on the floor of Hardee’s with several gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital.
Witnesses identified Sinks as the shooter and he was immediately taken into custody.
Sinks’ sentencing will be decided by Judge Benjamin Lewis on May 24.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.