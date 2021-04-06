Suspect in deadly Poplar Bluff shooting turns himself in

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man police called a suspect in a deadly shooting turned himself in on Tuesday evening, April 6.
Authorities were able to convince Caleb Scowden, 36, to turn himself in at the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
He’s being held at the Butler County Jail.
“We had a mutual acquaintance that we got a cell phone number from,” Chief Whitely said. “I talked with him several times during the and advised him it would be in his best interest to go ahead and turn himself in instead of being someone that’s possibly armed and dangerous and finally got him to come on in.”
Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whitely said the suspect and victim were acquaintances.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Terrance West, originally from Hayti.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Clare Avenue shortly after midnight for shots fired call.
When they arrived they found an unconscious man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
West was taken to an area hospital and later died.
