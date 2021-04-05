RESULTS: Municipal elections in Mo., Ill.

Municipal elections underway in Mo. and Ill.
By Amber Ruch | April 5, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 10:40 PM

(KFVS) - Voters turned out at the polls on Tuesday, April 6 for the municipal elections in Missouri and Illinois.

Here are some issues we are following:

Here are some issues we are following:

Other ballot issues include mayor races, school board positions and health department board of trustee positions.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers expected a 12-14 percent turnout for this type of election, but hoped more will show up to vote.

Polling locations had social distancing and safety in mind with plexiglass in place and cleaning supplies ready for the election judges and voters.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

