RESULTS: Municipal elections in Mo., Ill.

(KFVS) - Voters turned out at the polls on Tuesday, April 6 for the municipal elections in Missouri and Illinois.
Here are some issues we are following:
- Proposition C.O.P.S. in Perry County, Mo. - 1,364 yes and 814 no
- Proposition SAFETY in Scott County, Mo. - 214 no and 153 yes. You can click here for more information.
Other ballot issues include mayor races, school board positions and health department board of trustee positions.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers expected a 12-14 percent turnout for this type of election, but hoped more will show up to vote.
Polling locations had social distancing and safety in mind with plexiglass in place and cleaning supplies ready for the election judges and voters.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.
