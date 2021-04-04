Heartland church hosts Handicapable Easter Egg Hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Easter egg hunts are something kids look forward to every Easter holiday, however, they can be a challenge for those who have disabilities. A local church is making the activity easier and fun for all.
“There has not been a lot of things like this in our area,” Vicky Polhamus said.
Polhamus is the Event coordinator of Handicapable Easter Egg Hunt. It’s an egg hunt hosted by Grace Fellowship Church in Cape Girardeau, created to specifically fit the needs of children with disabilities.
“When they come into contact with a child, that would be considered main stream, or not special education. They kind of get overwhelmed or underwhelmed. And they just don’t know how to react,” Polhamus said.
Polhamus said this hunt is on a wider field, which is easier for children with disabilities to find more eggs. And balloons are tied to eggs and placed on boxes to make it easier for those wheelchair-bound to grab.
“We have one little girl that is just chatty, chatty, and she has loved every bit of it. She’s been asking since she got her, ‘can we go hunt eggs?’” Polhamus said.
Her name is Neena Bibbs. Neena and her grandmother, Janie Fields, attend Grace Fellowship Church. She hit the jackpot this year compared to years past.
“I usually get 20.” “How much more did you get today?” “I don’t know, I think about 50,” Neena Bibbs said.
Neena’s grandmother said she’s happy to see more events like this, because these kids are like everyone else and they just might need to do something a bit differently.
“They’re capable and we just have to find a way to make them able, so its Handicapable,” Janie Fields said.
“We really just wanted to love on our community and give them something to look forward to,” Polhamus said.
Local stores and organizations sponsored the event, including: Target, Walmart, Cape Parks and Rec and more.
