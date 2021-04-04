First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

By Tuesday afternoon we should be close to 80° in much of the area, with breezy and humid conditions as well. This will set the stage for unsettled weather Wednesday and Thursday as an upper low moves in from the northwest and pushes a cold front through the area. SPC is watching our region for a chance of severe storms, especially on Wednesday. Shower and storm chances may linger into Thursday as the low moves overhead, but by the end of the week and the weekend it should be quieter and a bit cooler/less humid once again.