First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

After a chilly, mostly clear Easter morning with daybreak temps ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s, it will continue to get a bit warmer today with afternoon highs of about 70 to 75. Winds should be a bit lighter than on Saturday. Humidity will be creeping up a bit, but will remain relatively low for this time of year. Our mostly sunny and pleasant weather will continue into the upcoming work week, although humidity and winds will slowly increase as southerly flow continues.
By Tuesday afternoon we should be close to 80° in much of the area, with breezy and humid conditions as well. This will set the stage for unsettled weather Wednesday and Thursday as an upper low moves in from the northwest and pushes a cold front through the area. SPC is watching our region for a chance of severe storms, especially on Wednesday. Shower and storm chances may linger into Thursday as the low moves overhead, but by the end of the week and the weekend it should be quieter and a bit cooler/less humid once again.
