First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our dry and mild pattern is set to continue for another day or two, but eventually another round of stormy weather is set to arrive by mid-week. For the short-term, south winds will continue to gradually blow in warmer and more humid air. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, and then Monday will be just a hair warmer, breezier and more humid, but still pleasant. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the year thus far, with highs of about 75 to 80. Higher humidity levels mean that we may hear AC units clicking on for the first time Tuesday.