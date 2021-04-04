First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our dry and mild pattern is set to continue for another day or two, but eventually another round of stormy weather is set to arrive by mid-week. For the short-term, south winds will continue to gradually blow in warmer and more humid air. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool, and then Monday will be just a hair warmer, breezier and more humid, but still pleasant. Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the year thus far, with highs of about 75 to 80. Higher humidity levels mean that we may hear AC units clicking on for the first time Tuesday.
An upper low will approach Wednesday into Thursday. Along with a frontal boundary, this will likely result in periods of showers and thunderstorms during this period. At this point, the greatest chance of strong to severe thunderstorms looks to be Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Thursday will be a bit cooler behind the front, but there still could be some showers and thundershowers as the upper low moves past. Quieter weather should return for next weekend.
